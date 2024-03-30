Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,051 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

