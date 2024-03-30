Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWD opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

