Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.38.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.