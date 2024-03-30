Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

