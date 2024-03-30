Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.