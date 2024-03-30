Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

