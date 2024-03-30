Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1548 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

USMC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

