Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 4th

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 6,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $500.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

