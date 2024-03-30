Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $153.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.67.

PLD opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

