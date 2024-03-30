Prom Price Up 15.7% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Prom has a market cap of $259.81 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.24 or 0.00020303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007456 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,113.51 or 0.99994661 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00140325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.29139821 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,574,263.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.