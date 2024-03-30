ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 40,293 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 299.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 69,737 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

