Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Protara Therapeutics worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Featured Stories

