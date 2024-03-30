Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Up 25%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 173,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 63,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.01.

About Providence Gold Mines



Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Featured Stories

