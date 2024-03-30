Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 2,328,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,539. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prudential by 1,302.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prudential by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

