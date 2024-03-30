Prudential plc (PUK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on May 16th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,539. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prudential by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

