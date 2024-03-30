PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Up 2.9%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 4,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

