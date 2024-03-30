PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.07

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 147888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

PubMatic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $37,091.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

