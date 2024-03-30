Quantum Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.61 and $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007511 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,033.22 or 0.99991391 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00139865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.