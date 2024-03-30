Raymond James Trims Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Target Price to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.93.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORE

Orezone Gold Price Performance

About Orezone Gold

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.