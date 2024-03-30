Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Real Matters Trading Down 1.1 %

About Real Matters

REAL stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$447.13 million, a P/E ratio of -61.20, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

