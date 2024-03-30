Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) versus ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Head-To-Head Review

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regen BioPharma and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A ProQR Therapeutics -431.65% -56.71% -19.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regen BioPharma and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -51.37 ProQR Therapeutics $7.05 million 26.43 -$30.43 million ($0.39) -5.87

Regen BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Regen BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

