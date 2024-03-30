Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

