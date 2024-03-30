Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

