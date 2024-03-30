Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.30

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.30 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38.70 ($0.49). Renold shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 527,088 shares traded.

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.35.

Renold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.