Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $191.44. 1,187,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $192.57.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

