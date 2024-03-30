Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

