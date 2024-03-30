Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $536,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 383,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.