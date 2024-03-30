Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $536,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 383,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
