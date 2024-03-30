Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 490.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

