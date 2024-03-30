Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

PECO opened at $35.87 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

