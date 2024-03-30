Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 32,447 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

