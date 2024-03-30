Reviewing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LM Funding America and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LM Funding America and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Bit Origin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million N/A -$29.24 million ($15.54) -0.24 Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.17 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Bit Origin has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Origin beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

