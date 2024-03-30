RH (NYSE:RH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $285.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.07.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Up 17.3 %

NYSE RH opened at $348.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.46. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,157,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.