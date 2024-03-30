RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $348.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

