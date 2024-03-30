Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.43. 152,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 268,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

