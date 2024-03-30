Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

