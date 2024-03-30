Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

RGLD opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.