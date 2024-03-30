Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.04. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

