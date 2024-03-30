SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.