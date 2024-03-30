SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

