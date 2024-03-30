Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.58

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Saipem Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

