Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Up 7.9%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.00. 2,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

About Sandfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.