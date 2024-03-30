Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $120.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $23,306,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

