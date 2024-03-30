SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP has a 12-month low of $123.54 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

