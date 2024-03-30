SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

