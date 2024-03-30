Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) vs. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Critical Comparison

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Schibsted ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Educational Development shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Educational Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Educational Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 2.31 Educational Development $57.04 million 0.31 -$2.51 million $0.02 103.50

Profitability

Schibsted ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Educational Development. Schibsted ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Educational Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Educational Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A Educational Development 0.42% 0.53% 0.25%

Dividends

Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Educational Development pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Schibsted ASA pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Educational Development pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schibsted ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Schibsted ASA and Educational Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Educational Development beats Schibsted ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schibsted ASA



Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Educational Development



Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

