Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.