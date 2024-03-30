Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.08

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.08 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 260.20 ($3.29). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.25), with a volume of 135,604 shares trading hands.

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other Schroder Japan Trust news, insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £20,303 ($25,657.78). Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

