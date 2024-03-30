Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.25

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 2017827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.