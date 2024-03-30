Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $393.73

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.73 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.18). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18), with a volume of 31,634 shares traded.

Science Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.78. The firm has a market cap of £186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Science Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

