Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.41

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 52568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Scor Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor Se will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

