Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

STX stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

